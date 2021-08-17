FORECAST: Elevated flood threat with slow moving storms

CLEVELAND — We are into another active weather week with more showers and storms producing some heavy rain and possibly a few flooding issues.
Today is another active weather day with more rounds of rain and a few storms. Some of the rain could be heavy. Some localized flooding is possible in a few spots. High temps will be around 80 degrees.
We'll be focusing on the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred by tomorrow. Plan on some tropical rain showers Wednesday...mainly during the morning hours. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rains from Fred will stay east into Pennsylvania.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- More heat, more humidity
- Scattered rain & storms today
- Heavy rain + slow movers = increased flood threat
- Tropical rain from Fred Wednesday
- Widespread showers Thursday
- Few showers linger Friday
DETAILED FORECAST
Tuesday: Scattered t-storms with elevated flood risk. | High: 80º
Wednesday: Remnants of Fred bringing rain, best shot east. | High: 80º
Thursday: Scattered rain showers & a few storms. | High: 81º
Friday: Few rain showers. | High: 83º
