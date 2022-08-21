Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain and Thunderstorms Linger into Monday

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 9:22 AM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 09:22:04-04

CLEVELAND — A couple of rounds of thunderstorms are going to move through NE Ohio on Sunday, the first of which will impact the area in the noon to 3PM time frame. The day won't be a complete washout however, we will manage to see a few peeks of sunshine throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies expected otherwise. Later in the afternoon and evening an area of low pressure will move into Ohio from the west and likely spark off another round of thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could be strong with wind gusts from 40-50 mph along with heavy downpours that could lead to some minor flooding.

What To Expect:

  • Storms off and on Sunday
  • Otherwise Mostly Cloudy
  • 1 or 2 storms could be strong to severe
  • Cooler into Monday
  • Showers and a few thunderstorms still linger into the new week
  • Dry out mid-week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Showers and storms, especially before midnight. A few could be strong. | High: 82º

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms linger, mostly cloudy | High: 78º

Tuesday: Stray shower, partly cloudy| High: 79º

Wednesday: Sunny| High: 80º

Thursday: Mostly Sunny| High: 83º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018