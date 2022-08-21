Rain and Thunderstorms Linger into Monday

CLEVELAND — A couple of rounds of thunderstorms are going to move through NE Ohio on Sunday, the first of which will impact the area in the noon to 3PM time frame. The day won't be a complete washout however, we will manage to see a few peeks of sunshine throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies expected otherwise. Later in the afternoon and evening an area of low pressure will move into Ohio from the west and likely spark off another round of thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could be strong with wind gusts from 40-50 mph along with heavy downpours that could lead to some minor flooding.

What To Expect:

Storms off and on Sunday

Otherwise Mostly Cloudy

1 or 2 storms could be strong to severe

Cooler into Monday

Showers and a few thunderstorms still linger into the new week

Dry out mid-week



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Showers and storms, especially before midnight. A few could be strong. | High: 82º

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms linger, mostly cloudy | High: 78º

Tuesday: Stray shower, partly cloudy| High: 79º

Wednesday: Sunny| High: 80º

Thursday: Mostly Sunny| High: 83º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: