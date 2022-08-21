Rain and Thunderstorms Linger into Monday

CLEVELAND — A couple of rounds of thunderstorms are going to move through NE Ohio on Sunday, the first of which will impact the area in the noon to 3PM time frame. The day won't be a complete washout however, we will manage to see a few peeks of sunshine throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies expected otherwise. Later in the afternoon and evening an area of low pressure will move into Ohio from the west and likely spark off another round of thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could be strong with wind gusts from 40-50 mph along with heavy downpours that could lead to some minor flooding.
What To Expect:
- Storms off and on Sunday
- Otherwise Mostly Cloudy
- 1 or 2 storms could be strong to severe
- Cooler into Monday
- Showers and a few thunderstorms still linger into the new week
- Dry out mid-week
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Showers and storms, especially before midnight. A few could be strong. | High: 82º
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms linger, mostly cloudy | High: 78º
Tuesday: Stray shower, partly cloudy| High: 79º
Wednesday: Sunny| High: 80º
Thursday: Mostly Sunny| High: 83º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter