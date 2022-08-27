SATURDAY FORECAST: Saturday Rated "G" for Gorgeous!

CLEVELAND — After a weak cold front brought showers and thunderstorms on Friday, our weather in NE Ohio will clear out today with highs topping out at a very comfortable 80 degrees in Cleveland. On Sunday temperatures will jump by nearly 10 degree with highs approaching 90! We can expect dry weather all weekend long with our next chance for showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast on Monday afternoon and evening.
What To Expect:
- Beautiful Saturday
- Heating up Sunday
- Dry Weekend
- Rain returns Monday and Tuesday
- Staying warm to begin the new week
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Lots of sunshine.| High: 80º
Sunday: Temps climb. Dry.| High: 89º
Monday: Warm, humid, scattered pm storms.| High: 90º
Tuesday: More storms.| High: 82º
Wednesday: Cooler and dry | High: 79º
