SATURDAY FORECAST: Saturday Rated "G" for Gorgeous!

Cleveland Weather from News 5
Browns Forecast
Posted at 7:51 AM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 07:51:25-04

CLEVELAND — After a weak cold front brought showers and thunderstorms on Friday, our weather in NE Ohio will clear out today with highs topping out at a very comfortable 80 degrees in Cleveland. On Sunday temperatures will jump by nearly 10 degree with highs approaching 90! We can expect dry weather all weekend long with our next chance for showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast on Monday afternoon and evening.

What To Expect:

  • Beautiful Saturday
  • Heating up Sunday
  • Dry Weekend
  • Rain returns Monday and Tuesday
  • Staying warm to begin the new week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Lots of sunshine.| High: 80º

Sunday: Temps climb. Dry.| High: 89º

Monday: Warm, humid, scattered pm storms.| High: 90º

Tuesday: More storms.| High: 82º

Wednesday: Cooler and dry | High: 79º

