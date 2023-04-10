Can you guess the deadliest type of severe weather?

Let's take a little pop quiz. What is the deadliest type of severe weather in the United States year after year?

Do tornadoes result in the most deaths in the U.S. per year? We've all seen the videos. With wind speeds of 200+ miles per hour, twisters leave utter destruction in their wake.

Is it hurricanes? Their destructive winds and dangerous storm surges destroy everything they touch.

Lightning is super dangerous, too and can strike without warning! But what about flooding? So many drivers drive through flood waters every year with deadly results. Is that the No. 1 killer?

It might surprise you to hear that the No. 1 deadliest severe weather type is heat.

It's true. Heat waves are responsible for more deaths per year in the United States than any other severe weather event.

Roughly 180 people per year succumb to heat-related illnesses, which beats out the No. 2 killer, flooding, by a wide margin. Tornadoes are a distant No. 3. Heat deaths more than double those caused by lighting and winter storms. We usually define a heat wave here in Northern Ohio as three or more days of 90-degree temperatures, and we do see those usually at least once every Summer.

So, protecting yourself from heat and humidity is super important. Avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day, generally between noon and 5 p.m. If you have to work outside, take frequent water breaks and find some shade. Wear loose-fitting clothing with light colors. If you start to feel faint or light-headed, that's the first sign you need to get inside, get hydrated and cool off!

And never, ever, ever leave kids or pets in a hot car.

