What is a Derecho and is it dangerous?

We often talk about squall lines and damaging straight-line winds in spring and summer.

We don't talk much about Derechos, though, which are rare.

We only average about one a year, but when we get them, we know it!

Derechos are LONG track lines of damage from winds gusting over 75mph. And not just a couple of pockets of damage; it's a widespread path of damage that lasts over 250 miles. That's why Derechos are so impressive.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter