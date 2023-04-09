What is a Derecho and is it dangerous?

We often talk about squall lines and damaging straight-line winds in spring and summer.
We don't talk much about Derechos, though, which are rare.
We only average about one a year, but when we get them, we know it!
Derechos are LONG track lines of damage from winds gusting over 75mph. And not just a couple of pockets of damage; it's a widespread path of damage that lasts over 250 miles. That's why Derechos are so impressive.
