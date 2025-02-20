49 ODOT plows hit so far this season

Thursday is another rough morning for drivers and walkers.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, 49 plow trucks have been hit so far this winter.

Of the 49, 15 of them have happened this weekend.

Last Sunday, nine plow trucks were hit.

Dashcam from an ODOT plow in Lorain County captured a crash where the driver is heading down State Route 252, treating roads, when a Jeep approached and tried to pass them but instead slid right into the plow.

The crash stopped the plow truck in its crash.

Fortunately, everyone appeared to be safe after that incident.

ODOT is asking drivers to give them some room.

On Thursday morning, ODOT had over 400 crews treating the roads statewide.

