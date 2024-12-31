After a rainy end to 2024, Mother Nature will bring a snowy start to 2025!

The transition from rain to snow will begin to occur during the second half of this evening, right around the time many people are out celebrating.

The snow will continue into the second half of the overnight through New Year's Day but will begin to taper off some during the afternoon.

Most of the widespread snow, with lake enhancement, will begin to wind down by the end of the afternoon/evening on New Year's Day. Then it will become a more traditional lake effect Wednesday evening through Thursday.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in place for Geauga County from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday. This will be the area with the highest snowfall totals, especially in the northern half of the county.

Snow totals from early Wednesday morning through Thursday evening will generally be between a Trace to 2 inches for most of the region, but areas in the snow belt will be much more significant.

Along with the snow, winds will be gusting to 35 mph at times, which will cause less than ideal visibility for those traveling. So if you have to travel, take plenty of extra time and leave plenty of space between the vehicles around you.

Lake effect snow will then begin to taper off by Thursday evening, but it looks to return by the weekend as colder air moves in once again.

