Cold front to bring gusty winds, widespread frost to inland areas, NWS says

The National Weather Service is warning residents in northern Ohio of potential hazardous weather ahead of a strong cold front that is expected to bring gusty winds Monday night and widespread frost Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The hazardous weather outlook is for North Central Ohio, Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania, according to the NWS.

The cold front will move east across the area Monday and Monday night, bringing sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph, and possibly wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph east of I-71, the NWS outlook states.

The NWS said widespread frost is possible across inland areas of Northeast Ohio Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will get stuck near 40, according to the Power of 5 Weather Team. Scattered rain/snow showers will be with us on Monday and a few wet snowflakes may even linger into early Tuesday morning.

We will see more seasonal temperatures return on Wednesday, along with some sunshine. Temperatures will then bump into the lower 70s, along with storm chances returning Thursday afternoon.

wews

More rain and cooler air will be with us as we wrap up the work week, as temperatures drop into the low to mid-60s Friday. Highs will fall into the low to mid-50s this weekend, with slight chances for rain once again.

