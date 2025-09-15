Did you see it? Northern lights with another appearance in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Did you see it? The northern lights made a second appearance in two weeks across Northeast Ohio last night. This latest episode of aurora in our neck of the woods follows the strong G3-rated geomagnetic storm that hit Earth on September 1. Last night was only a G2, a weaker storm, yet it was strong enough to be faintly visible to the naked eye.

Courtesy: Mike Vielhaber

Usually, a G3 or greater geomagnetic storm is required to see the northern lights at our lower latitude, as well as with plenty of light pollution, especially in Downtown Cleveland. It would take the right speed, intensity and angle for the solar energy coming from the sun to hit Earth to be able to see it at a G2 level, which is exactly what happened Sunday night.

Courtesy: Mike Vielhaber

One of the key figures, the magnetic field alignment, also known as the "Bz" value, pointed sharply negative. A negative Bz value means the solar energy is aligned with Earth's magnetosphere, allowing the aurora to be much more visible than if the Bz value were positive, and not aligned with Earth's magnetosphere.

Once the Bz value stopped being negative, the aurora light show stopped across the area despite a fully clear sky and the G2 storm continuing. The best viewing was between 10 p.m. and midnight Sunday night. It quickly diminished after midnight.

This will likely *not* be the last chance for aurora viewing across Northeast Ohio this year, as the sun is just coming off a solar maximum, increasing the frequency of solar storms and the chance of any of these solar storms being directed straight at Earth to produce the northern lights in the sky. Stay tuned to the Power of 5 team with updates and the next chance of seeing aurora conditions in the sky.

