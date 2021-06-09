Flash flood warning issued in Cuyahoga, Summit counties until 8:30pm

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for east central Cuyahoga County and northeastern Summit County until 8:30 p.m.

News 5 News 5 map showing the locations under a flash flood warning.

Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, with 1.5 to 2.5 inches having fallen as of 5:44 p.m., according to the NWS.

Flash flooding is ongoing and expected to begin shortly.

“Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas,” is expected, the NWS states.

Locations that will experience flash flooding include: Cleveland, Solon, Twinsburg, Warrensville Heights, Macedonia, Garfield Heights, Maple Heights, Aurora, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Northfield, Reminderville, Walton Hills, Valley View, North Randall, Glenwillow and Bentleyville.

A flood advisory has been issued until 9:30 p.m. for Erie County.

The NWS urges motorists to “turn around, don’t drown” when encountering flooded roads.

