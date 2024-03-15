Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

GALLERY: Strong storms cause significant damage across Ohio

A strong storm system brought a deadly tornado to Logan county in central-west Ohio and caused significant damage in Richland and Huron counties, and other parts of the state.

GIq70hHXgAAxtZU.jpeg Storm damage in and around Plymouth, in Richland and Huron countiesPhoto by: @Jeremy_OHWX on X, formerly Twitter GIq9XBOW8AAP0l5.jpeg Storm damage in and around Plymouth, in Richland and Huron countiesPhoto by: @Jeremy_OHWX on X, formerly Twitter IMG_7448.jpg Storm damage in and around Plymouth, in Richland and Huron countiesPhoto by: News 5 IMG_7449.jpg Storm damage in and around Plymouth, in Richland and Huron countiesPhoto by: News 5 IMG_7453.jpg Storm damage in and around Plymouth, in Richland and Huron countiesPhoto by: News 5 IMG_7452.jpg Storm damage in and around Plymouth, in Richland and Huron countiesPhoto by: News 5 IMG_7454.jpg Storm damage in and around Plymouth, in Richland and Huron countiesPhoto by: News 5 IMG_7455 (1).jpg Storm damage in and around Plymouth, in Richland and Huron countiesPhoto by: News 5 IMG_7456 (1).jpg Storm damage in and around Plymouth, in Richland and Huron countiesPhoto by: News 5 IMG_7457 (1).jpg Storm damage in and around Plymouth, in Richland and Huron countiesPhoto by: News 5 IMG_7458.jpg Storm damage in and around Plymouth, in Richland and Huron countiesPhoto by: News 5 IMG_7459.jpg Storm damage in and around Plymouth, in Richland and Huron countiesPhoto by: News 5 431997291_7272449836123918_8748372175916704004_n.jpg Hail in Huron CountyPhoto by: News 5

