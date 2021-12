CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A High Wind Watch has been issued for multiple counties on Saturday.

The High Wind Watch will be in place from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. in Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Ashtabula and Erie counties.

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are expected.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible.

According to the National Weather Service, the strongest winds are expected to be on the lakeshore.