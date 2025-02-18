How to stay safe during dangerous cold temperatures

With the dropping temperatures and wind chill—doctors say no one should be outside for extended periods of time.

Hypothermia, frostbite and cardiovascular problems can occur.

This weather is highly dangerous for newborns, the elderly and the unhoused.

Wearing layers is critical; you must keep as much skin covered as possible.

Doctors with the Cleveland Clinic say to make sure your clothes and boots are dry.

Waterproof items are so important.

Anything wet on your body will put you at high risk for frostbite or other cold-related injuries.

The first signs of frostbite are cold and numb skin.

Perhaps what's so concerning is they say it can happen to anyone.

If you believe you have frostbite, doctors say to warm up the impacted area gradually with warm water.

Hot water could cause a burn injury.

If the symptoms go away within 10-20 minutes, you should be ok.

If the skin remains blue, white or grey and blistered—get to the doctor ASAP.