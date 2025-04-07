Icy conditions and accidents on freeways this morning

Icy roads have caused dozens of accidents all over Northeast Ohio freeways this morning.

Take a look at the traffic map before you head out the door.

Road closures



State Route 8 Northbound was closed at Seasons Road because of accidents caused by ice on the bridge. IT IS NOW REOPENED.

271 southbound local lanes closed in Beachwood.

Ramp I-77 North to I-277/US-224 West CLOSED because of a crash

All lanes were closed on I-77 North beyond Arlington Road due to a crash. THEY ARE NOW REOPENED.

I-77 North at Arlington facing long delays

Caitlin Hunt tracking accidents on Good Morning Cleveland

Macedonia crash into police cruiser

News 5 Ledge Road Bridge and I-271 in Macedonia

A News 5 crew was on scene in Macedonia this morning where officers were investigating a traffic crash on I-271 SB just South of the Ledge Road bridge. According to police: "A semi-truck lost control on the icy bridge and struck one of the cruisers that was parked off to the right side of the roadway. No serious injuries occurred as a result of the crash."

ODOT

At 6:30 a.m. ODOT said, "Crews are out treating roads and bridges for slick spots this morning ... Please be extra alert on bridges and give crews room to work."