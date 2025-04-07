Icy conditions and accidents on freeways this morning

Icy roads have caused dozens of accidents all over Northeast Ohio freeways this morning.
Take a look at the traffic map before you head out the door.
Road closures
- State Route 8 Northbound was closed at Seasons Road because of accidents caused by ice on the bridge. IT IS NOW REOPENED.
- 271 southbound local lanes closed in Beachwood.
- Ramp I-77 North to I-277/US-224 West CLOSED because of a crash
- All lanes were closed on I-77 North beyond Arlington Road due to a crash. THEY ARE NOW REOPENED.
- I-77 North at Arlington facing long delays
Macedonia crash into police cruiser
A News 5 crew was on scene in Macedonia this morning where officers were investigating a traffic crash on I-271 SB just South of the Ledge Road bridge. According to police: "A semi-truck lost control on the icy bridge and struck one of the cruisers that was parked off to the right side of the roadway. No serious injuries occurred as a result of the crash."
ODOT
At 6:30 a.m. ODOT said, "Crews are out treating roads and bridges for slick spots this morning ... Please be extra alert on bridges and give crews room to work."