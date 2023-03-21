Mild Spring weather brings the threat for heavy rain this week

Spring is here and the temperatures have responded by warming up into the 50s. That mild air should remain in place for the most part through the weekend.

But, if you were hoping to get outside to enjoy the warmth, you may get wet! Several waves of rain will arrive beginning Wednesday and linger thru the day Saturday.

This rain could be heavy at times, especially Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Plus more heavy rain is possible Friday night and Saturday. Some spots may measure more than 2 inches of rain by early Sunday morning.

Of course, with that rain comes the threat for swollen rivers and creeks, plus wet roads for drivers.

Stay alert!

