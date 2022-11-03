Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Most of Northeast Ohio under Dense Fog Advisory

Fog rolled into Cleveland this morning and took over Playhouse Square.
Posted at 6:26 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 06:26:21-04

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for most of Northeast Ohio until 11 a.m.

The following counties are under the advisory:

  • Holmes County.
  • Wayne County.
  • Lake County.
  • Summit County.
  • Ashtabula County.
  • Stark County.
  • Geauga County.
  • Tuscarawas County.
  • Richland County.
  • Cuyahoga County.
  • Ashland County.
  • Medina County.
  • Lorain County.
  • Huron County.
  • Erie County.

Visibility will be less than a quarter of a mile for your morning commute.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018