Most of Northeast Ohio under Dense Fog Advisory

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for most of Northeast Ohio until 11 a.m.

The following counties are under the advisory:



Holmes County.

Wayne County.

Lake County.

Summit County.

Ashtabula County.

Stark County.

Geauga County.

Tuscarawas County.

Richland County.

Cuyahoga County.

Ashland County.

Medina County.

Lorain County.

Huron County.

Erie County.

Visibility will be less than a quarter of a mile for your morning commute.

