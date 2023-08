I-90 westbound in Lakewood near McKinley Avenue shut down Wednesday night after flooding caused cars to get trapped.

Around 8:45 p.m. firefighters and police were called to I-90 westbound near the McKinley Avenue exit for multiple reports of flooding and vehicles stuck in the water.

When crews arrived, officials removed 10 people from seven vehicles stuck in the water.

The highway was shut down in both directions until the water receded.

It reopened around 1:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.