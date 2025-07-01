National Weather Service says Northern Ohio may get funnel clouds that are not tornadoes today

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for Northern Ohio, warning residents that they may see funnel clouds this afternoon.

According to the NWS: "Atmospheric conditions exist today across Northern Ohio that favor the potential formation of weak circulations. Some of these circulations are occurring underneath developing showers and thunderstorm where a funnel cloud may develop. Low hanging clouds can also appear to dig up and down at times, but they will not show signs of any rapid rotation."

What will that look like?

The NWS says, "An actual funnel cloud will exhibit spinning in a counter-clockwise direction. In rare occasions, these funnel clouds may briefly touch down. Stay alert and be prepared to move to a safe shelter if a funnel cloud approaches the ground. Report funnel clouds and possible tornado occurrences to local law enforcement and the National Weather Service."