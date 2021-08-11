Photos: High winds, rain wreak havoc on Northeast Ohio
Northeast Ohio was hit with severe weather Wednesday afternoon. Damaging winds and rain took down power lines and trees in multiple counties.
A tree on a home on Stoer Road, Shaker HeightsNews 5 Cleveland
A tree on a house in Lakewood on Spring Garden Avenue.Jessi Schultz | News 5 Cleveland
Another view of a tree on a house in Lakewood on Spring Garden Avenue.Jessi Schultz | News 5 Cleveland
A downed tree on Avon Belden Road in Avon.Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland
A tree down in Garfield Heights.Gabriel N. Leonard
Florence Street in Bay Village.Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland
Cahoon Road in Westlake.News 5 viewer James Boyer
A tree limb in a back yard in Avon Lake.Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland