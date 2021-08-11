Photos: High winds, rain wreak havoc on Northeast Ohio

Share Facebook

A tree on a home on Stoer Road, Shaker Heights News 5 Cleveland

A tree on a house in Lakewood on Spring Garden Avenue. Jessi Schultz | News 5 Cleveland

Another view of a tree on a house in Lakewood on Spring Garden Avenue. Jessi Schultz | News 5 Cleveland

A downed tree on Avon Belden Road in Avon. Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland

A tree down in Garfield Heights. Gabriel N. Leonard

Florence Street in Bay Village. Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland

Cahoon Road in Westlake. News 5 viewer James Boyer

A tree limb in a back yard in Avon Lake. Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland

