Photos: Wicked winds toppled trees during overnight storms

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Trees fell on cars at Skyview Ranch in Millersburg, Ohio. Courtesy of Skyview Ranch.

Trees fell on cars at Skyview Ranch in Millersburg, Ohio. Courtesy of Skyview Ranch.

Trees fell on cars at Skyview Ranch in Millersburg, Ohio. Courtesy of Skyview Ranch.

Lightning seen from a home in Wadsworth, Ohio. News 5 Cleveland.

Storm damage in Wooster Township. Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.

Storm damage in Wooster Township. Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.

Storm damage in Wooster Township. Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.

Storm damage in Wooster Township. Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.

Storm damage in Wooster Township. Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.

Downed trees block roads near Skyview Ranch in Millersburg, Ohio. Courtesy of Skyview Ranch.

A fallen tree damages a golf cat on Prarie Lane Lake in Wooster. Courtesy of Larry T. Vito DeAngelis.

Prev 1 / Ad Next