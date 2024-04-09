Severe weather possible Tuesday evening across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Despite starting Monday off with some rain, the sky cleared up, leading to a beautiful total solar eclipse. Even Tuesday morning was splendid, but now there's a chance of strong storms this evening.

According to the News 5 Power of 5 weather team, temperatures on Tuesday are soaring into the mid-70s, with the heat fueling the chance for storms.

Plan on a few thunderstorms south of Canton in the late afternoon. Those storms will head east out of Ohio. After sunset, there will be strong storms heading east from Toledo to our area.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main threats, with hail and lightning also possible.

Watches and Warnings

If there's an alert issued for your county, it will appear below:

Radar

View the current Power of 5 Weather Team radar below:

Power outages

Visit our Power Outage page to find links to see current power outages in Northeast Ohio and to report a power outage.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.

Send us photos, videos and reports of the weather

Please stay safe - do not put yourself in danger to get a photo or video of severe weather. You can email photos and short videos to pics@wews.com, and email storm reports and information to newsdesk@wews.com.

You can also submit information to us via the form on our Contact Us page here. For files larger than 10MB, please utilize a file-sharing service like DropBox or WeTransfer.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter