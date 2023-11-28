Watch Now
SNOWFALL TOTALS: Which community got the most snow Tuesday morning?

Roadways are covered with snow and the News 5 Stormtracker has captured multiple cars spun out on the roads.
Posted at 11:26 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 11:26:59-05

As snow continues to fall across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, here's your early look at what communities got the most snow.

  • Jefferson: 13 inches.
  • South Thompson: 10 inches.
  • Cleveland Heights: 5.8 inches.
  • Concord: 7.4 inches.
  • Chardon: 8 inches.
  • South Madison: 11.6 inches.
  • Geneva: 7.5 inches.
  • Painesville: 7 inches.
  • Montville: 8 inches.
  • Novelty: 6 inches.
  • Pierpont: 10 inches.
  • Euclid: 2 inches.

