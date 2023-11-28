SNOWFALL TOTALS: Which community got the most snow Tuesday morning?

As snow continues to fall across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, here's your early look at what communities got the most snow.

First look at Snowfall totals across NE Ohio from this morning. #ohwx #snOMG pic.twitter.com/MI6AA4QO3o — Phil Sakal (@psakalwx) November 28, 2023

Jefferson: 13 inches.

South Thompson: 10 inches.

Cleveland Heights: 5.8 inches.

Concord: 7.4 inches.

Chardon: 8 inches.

South Madison: 11.6 inches.

Geneva: 7.5 inches.

Painesville: 7 inches.

Montville: 8 inches.

Novelty: 6 inches.

Pierpont: 10 inches.

Euclid: 2 inches.

RELATED: Where is the Snow Belt?

You hear snow belt all the time in weather forecasts, but do you know what it means? Watch in the player below to find out.

Where is the Snow Belt?

