Strong to severe storms, mainly south and west of Cleveland, possible later today

It's looking like a very soggy, windy and potentially stormy Monday afternoon and evening across Northeast Ohio. The storm system that brought severe storms to the central half of the country yesterday continues to move into the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes today.

As of the early afternoon, we have seen steady rain as a warm front slowly moves into the region from the southwest. By the mid to late afternoon, warmer air and some instability will begin to move in. This will bring more potential for thunderstorms to our region.

Strong to severe storms will be possible by late afternoon into the evening, especially south and west of Greater Cleveland. The main areas of concern will be damaging winds and heavy rain, but an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

Some localized flooding will be possible, too.

Winds will be strong outside of thunderstorms, with gusts of 30-40 mph at times. This may cause some visibility issues on the roadways, along with hydroplaning, due to the heavy rain. So, take plenty of time getting to your destination safely this evening.