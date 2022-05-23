Sunny and soaring temps expected for Memorial Day

CLEVELAND — This year is flying by and believe it or not, Memorial Day is just a week away. Of course, this is the time that we set aside to remember, honor and celebrate those who have served our country.

You have about 27 days left to make plans with dad for Father's Day on June 19 and the official summer season kicks off in about 29 days on June 21.

News 5 Cleveland.

Typically on Memorial Day, we are comfortable with high temperatures in the middle 70s and middle 50s for our overnight low. Last year, temperatures were a bit below normal for Memorial Day which was on Monday, May 31.

News 5 Cleveland.

We climbed to 72 degrees and dipped to 42 degrees. However, this year, temperatures are expected to soar with a ridge of high pressure expected to develop off of the Atlantic coast and set us up for a very warm and likely dry weather pattern.

As of now, models are indicating a dry scenario with a mix of clouds and sun for next Monday.

Temperatures are expected to soar to the middle the to upper 80s. I can't rule out a few locations across NE Ohio reaching 90 degrees.

Wind should be out of the SW around 10-15 mph. So prepare for the heat and make sure you are drinking plenty of water as you head out to enjoy the day.

But let's be glad that at this point, Mother Nature will be kind to us and provide us with quiet weather for Memorial Day.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter