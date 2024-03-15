Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

VIDEO: Possible tornado touches down in Madison, Indiana and crosses Ohio River

A possible tornado touched down in Southern Indiana Thursday afternoon, crossing the Ohio River into parts of Kentucky. A radar confirmed the tornado, though the National Weather Service has yet to confirm it.
tornado vid
Possible tornado crosses Ohio River at Madison, Indiana
Posted at 11:18 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 11:18:22-04

MADISON, Ind. — A possible tornado touched down around 2 p.m. near Madison, Indiana along the Ohio River. Radar-indicated signatures confirmed that a tornado was on the ground around that time while the area was under a Tornado Warning.

Video sent to News 5 partner WCPO in Cincinnati shows debris spinning in the air over the Ohio River in that area.

You can watch that video below. Damage has been reported nearby where this video was taken.

Possible tornado cross the Ohio River

Reported tornado in Hanover, Indiana

Another video taken by Donald Jackson shows a closer look at the apparent tornado as it crosses the river.

Video shows closer look at tornado crossing over Ohio River

RELATED | PHOTOS: Damage after radar-confirmed tornado touches down in southeast Indiana

No injuries have been reported as of yet. Severe weather broke out across southeastern Indiana and parts of Northern Kentucky Thursday afternoon, prompting multiple Tornado Warnings from 2 p.m. through 4:15 p.m.

WCPO will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

    Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
    Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

    Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

    Scripps National Desk
    12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018