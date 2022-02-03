Share Facebook

Horses enjoying the snow. Sherry Miller from Grafton

Bald eagles on Lake Erie Elsie Brockett in Eastlake



A creative snowman. Jocie Lombardi

Kids build a snowman in Munroe Falls. Nancy Miller

Chris Whitney snow blowing in front of his North Olmsted house dressed in the latest trend. Ann and Rick Whitney

Cows enjoying the snow at a local farm. Dena Zelenko

Australian Shepherd, Finn, loving the snow in Ashland. Tami Van Hove

Snowy palm tree on a Northeast Ohio patio this afternoon. Bernadine Butkowski

Kyleah and Champ have fun in the snow. Lisa Cole

A herd of deer pop into a local backyard. Diane D.

A local resident tossed some snacks to these hungry critters during the snow storm. Helen Poturich

Birds go on a feeding frenzy in an Ashland County backyard. Pam and Rich Blaha

