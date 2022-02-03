Watch
PHOTOS: Northeast Ohio makes the most of the winter storm impacting the area

Check out these pictures from across Northeast Ohio as residents make the most of the snow storm currently impacting the area.

Horses snow
Horses enjoying the snow.Photo by: Sherry Miller from Grafton
Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 5.25.29 PM.png
Bald eagles on Lake EriePhoto by: Elsie Brockett in Eastlake
snowman
A creative snowman.Photo by: Jocie Lombardi
Munroe Falls snowman
Kids build a snowman in Munroe Falls.Photo by: Nancy Miller
t-rex snow-blowing
Chris Whitney snow blowing in front of his North Olmsted house dressed in the latest trend.Photo by: Ann and Rick Whitney
cows in snow
Cows enjoying the snow at a local farm.Photo by: Dena Zelenko
Australian Shepherd, Finn
Australian Shepherd, Finn, loving the snow in Ashland.Photo by: Tami Van Hove
Snowy palm tree on the patio
Snowy palm tree on a Northeast Ohio patio this afternoon.Photo by: Bernadine Butkowski
Kyleah and Champ
Kyleah and Champ have fun in the snow.Photo by: Lisa Cole
Deer in a backyard
A herd of deer pop into a local backyard.Photo by: Diane D.
Squirrels snacking
A local resident tossed some snacks to these hungry critters during the snow storm.Photo by: Helen Poturich
Birds in Ashland County
Birds go on a feeding frenzy in an Ashland County backyard.Photo by: Pam and Rich Blaha

