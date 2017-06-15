Father's Day festivities: What to do, see and eat to celebrate this special day in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND - Father's Day is right around the corner so a celebration to honor all dads is in order. Whether it's grabbing a drink at Cleveland's several new breweries or getting outside and being adventurous, there are options for every kind of dad.

Father's Day 2017 is Sunday, June 18

MUSIC-MINDED DAD

Larchmere PorchFest | Saturday, June 17, 2017 Time: 2:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The 9th Annual Larchmere PorchFest gets bigger and better every year. With 30 bands on 30 porches throughout the neighborhood, this festival is unlike anything in Cleveland. After the music stops, the party continues at restaurants located in turn of the century homes, Felice Urban Cafe and Batuqui.

2. Nighttown |12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland

Noted as one of the few music locations that has been around for 50 years, Nighttown is a great spot for the musically inclined dad who likes to jam to good music while eating good food. This weekend's acts include the Joe Lavano Quartet and UK guitarist Nicholas Meier.

ADVENTUROUS DAD

Kayaking: For the adventurous dad, kayaking on our many rivers and lakes is a way to get outside and be adventurous.

City view: Great Lakes Watersports |1148 Main Ave, Cleveland, Ohio 44113 | (216) 771-4386

Great Lakes Watersports |1148 Main Ave, Cleveland, Ohio 44113 | (216) 771-4386 Lake view : Hinckley Lake Boathouse | Hinckley Township, OH 44233 | 330-278-2160

: Hinckley Lake Boathouse | Hinckley Township, OH 44233 | 330-278-2160 Open water: Whiskey Island | 2800 Whiskey Island Drive, Cleveland, OH 44102

More places to get your kayaking on here

DINNER & DRINKS WITH DAD

1. Texas De Brazil | Westlake location, 174 Union St., Westlake | Woodmere location, 28125 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere.

Both locations will open early and serve their dinner menu all day long. This is the perfect place to go for dads who like their steaks.

2. Ruth's Chris Steak House | 200 Public Square, Cleveland

Relatively new to Cleveland, the Ruth's Chris Steak House is the place to go for fine dining and gourmet steaks. Dads will receive a $25 dining card for celebrating this special day.

3. New breweries

Collision Bend Brewery just opened in the Flats. The brewery has three bars with a patio that sits right on the water. Terrestrial Brewery, located in Battery Park, has a quieter vibe with the occasional passing of a train behind the brewery and a view of the lake. Noble Beast Brewery has all the city views since it's located in the heart of downtown on Lakeside Avenue.

Collision Bend Brewery | Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. – midnight; Sunday, 3 – 9 p.m.

Terrestrial Brewery | Friday, 3 p.m. – midnight; Saturday, noon – 2 a.m.; Sunday, noon – 10 p.m.

Noble Beast Brewery |Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

FAMILY MAN

1. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo | 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland | Hours: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Take a walk on the wildside. Dads get free admission with a purchase of a child admission.

2. Under the sea at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium | 2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland | Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.If you haven't been to the Aquarium, it's something to see. With a shark tank, sting ray pool and an exhibit showcasing local marine life, the aquarium is an activity for kids and adults.

RELATED: Unleash your inner rock star at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's free events all summer long