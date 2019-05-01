Nov. 3, 2026, Ohio Unofficial General Election Results

We will provide live results once the polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day for the following counties: Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark and Summit.

For full county-specific election results, click here for results on the Secretary of State's website or click the links below to visit each Northeast Ohio county's board of elections.

Ashland | Ashtabula | Carroll | Cuyahoga | Erie | Geauga | Holmes | Huron | Lake | Lorain |

Medina | Portage | Stark | Summit | Richland | Tuscarawas | Wayne

Results will trickle in throughout the night. Some counties may take longer to post results than others.

Note that all results are unofficial until certified by the boards of election.

The number and percentage of precincts reporting may not be up to date in the live results below, as they are reported on election night.