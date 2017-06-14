Unleash your inner rock star at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's free events all summer long

CLEVELAND - Looking to rock all summer long? For Clevelanders (and visitors lucky enough to be in The Land), the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame provides the opportunity to rock and roll all summer long.

The Rock Hall is hosting a series of free events throughout the season to add a little rock and roll to your summer schedule.

The Summer in the City Concert Series kicks off on July 12, occurring every Wednesday night until August 30. The free concerts run from 6 until 9 p.m. on the outdoor main stage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They feature live music, food trucks and a beer garden.

Local artists will take the stage in concerts sponsored by Great Lakes Brewing Company, Fat Head’s Brewery and Magic Hat Brewing Company.

The same breweries will host Happy Hours on Tuesdays and Thursday in August from 4 until 6 p.m., featuring trivia, live music and craft beers.

In addition to the Summer in the City Concert Series, free shows will also take place during select daytime and afternoon slots throughout the summer.

Looking to encourage the budding rock stars in your life? The Rock Hall has free events for every age group, with various community activities throughout the summer. A music instrument drive in June and Uganda Kids’ Choir will be hosted in August for Cleveland’s little rock stars.

Other events hosted at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include Prince Day, celebrating the music icon, a tailgate for the U2 concert and an Alternative Press Fan Fest.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is also hosting a Rock Hall Half Marathon, various running races and the annual Believe in Cleveland Yoga event.

Visit the Rock Hall’s website for a complete listing of all the Rock Hall’s summer fun.