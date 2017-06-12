Cavs fans wear their spirit on nails and in hair

MENTOR, Ohio - Cleveland Cavaliers fans are giving a new meaning to painting the town wine and gold.

"It looks fantastic," said Kristen Sironen, a Perry resident, of her nails. "I feel the spirit. I feel a win coming!"

Sironen got a Cavs-themed manicure at Jenniffer & Co. in Mentor, complete with the Cavalier logo painted on her nails. That's after she got wine and gold-colored hair extensions and her face painted with the saying "Let's Go Cavs!"

"We still have faith that they'll come back and win the championship," said Noel Figueroa, a barber at Urban Kutz in Cleveland who shaves Cavs designs on his clients' heads.

Jennifer Pealer, who owns Jenniffer & Co., said shaved lines, colored in wine or gold, are very trendy this year. Wine and gold hair extensions are also in this year after Pealer said they became popular last year for the championship parade.

The cost for a Cavs-themed hairdo starts at $25 at Jennifer & Co. A Cavs-themed manicure or pedicure there costs about $50. At Urban Kutz, their Cavs-themed hairdos start at $40.