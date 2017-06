AKRON, Ohio - A 15-year-old boy has died after being stabbed during an altercation in Akron.

Officers were called Sunday around 7:50 p.m. to the 200 block of West Long Street. When they arrived, police discovered that the teen had been stabbed.

He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and Akron police are investigating.