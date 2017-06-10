Police looking for suspect in shooting death of 24-year-old Akron man

AKRON, Ohio - Authorities are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man in Akron.

Officers were called to the area of East Crosier and Sumner streets on Wednesday for a "shots fired" call.

Police said the victim — later identified as Lemichael Stevenson — was shot once at his home in the 800 block of Sumner Street. He was taken to Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, authorities said they were looking for a suspect, 26-year-old Malik Shabazz Baldwin. Police said Baldwin is considered "armed and dangerous." He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 190 pounds.

Anyone who knows where Baldwin's is should contact Akron police at 330-375-2490.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the suspect's name, description and photo released by Akron police.