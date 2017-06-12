Been there, won that: LeBron's hometown of Akron feeling confident going into Game 5

There is equal optimism at Summit Lake Recreation Center where James learned to play basketball as a kid growing up in Akron.
Youngsters attending a fitness camp at Summit Lake idolize LBJ and firmly believe a repeat is not a stretch.
"I believe there's a lot of high anticipation and still believe all around the city. We were in same position last year. We still pulled it through. I don't see anything different," said Desmond Manley, who attends LeBron's alma mater, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.
Twin brothers Ja'Quan and Ja'Shawn Campbell were in a Sprite commercial with LeBron in 2014 and consider him a role model for what he does on and off the court.
The twins said they appreciate that LeBron paid for new indoor and outdoor courts at various Akron community centers.
"Me growing up, that's kind of like something I want to do when I get older," Ja'Shawn said. "It brings families together, kids together. Everybody is allowed to have fun."