Been there, won that: LeBron's hometown of Akron feeling confident going into Game 5

AKRON, Ohio - Less than one mile from LeBron James' mansion in Bath Township sits a gas station sign that sums the positive vibe for Game 5 of the finals, even though the Cavs are down three to one.

It reads, "All things are possible with LeBron. Go Cavs!"

In other words: Been there. Won That.

The Cavs rallied from a three to one deficit last year to bring home the city's first championship since 1964.

The sign at Stoney Hills Sunoco on Route 18 was the idea of Wesley Noland whose family owns the business.

"Being the underdog is what Cleveland is about. We love proving ourselves and being 1-3, we've been here before and we can do it again. We'll win," Noland said.

Akron twin brothers who were in a Sprite commercial with LeBron talk about how the NBA giant inspires them on & off the court. @WEWS pic.twitter.com/aRrFGvN5nw — Bob Jones WEWS (@bobjonesTV) June 12, 2017

There is equal optimism at Summit Lake Recreation Center where James learned to play basketball as a kid growing up in Akron.

Youngsters attending a fitness camp at Summit Lake idolize LBJ and firmly believe a repeat is not a stretch.

"I believe there's a lot of high anticipation and still believe all around the city. We were in same position last year. We still pulled it through. I don't see anything different," said Desmond Manley, who attends LeBron's alma mater, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Twin brothers Ja'Quan and Ja'Shawn Campbell were in a Sprite commercial with LeBron in 2014 and consider him a role model for what he does on and off the court.

The twins said they appreciate that LeBron paid for new indoor and outdoor courts at various Akron community centers.

"Me growing up, that's kind of like something I want to do when I get older," Ja'Shawn said. "It brings families together, kids together. Everybody is allowed to have fun."