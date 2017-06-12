Police: Man shot while driving Sunday in Canton; hospitalized in critical condition

Canton police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man early Sunday morning.

The 32-year-old man was shot while driving a car in the 900 block of 14th Street NE. Two shots were fired at his vehicle, police said, and one hit the back of his head, said Canton Police Captain Dave Davis.

The man's vehicle crashed into a vacant house nearby.

He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Authorities do not have any suspect information and are not sure where the shots came from.

CANTON, Ohio -