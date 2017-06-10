Cleveland Police: Fan Fest at The Q reaches capacity, no one else being allowed in

Fan Fest at The Q has reached capacity and no one else will be allowed in for the night.

Cleveland Police posted the announcement from its official Twitter account Friday night.

FanFest at the Q is now at capacity. No more admittance. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) June 10, 2017

The Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors at home for Game 4. The Cavs set three records in the first half of the game.

At the half, the Cavs lead 86-68.

The Warriors lead the series, 3-0.