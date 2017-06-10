Cleveland Police: Fan Fest at The Q reaches capacity, no one else being allowed in

News 5 Staff
11:15 PM, Jun 9, 2017
Fan Fest at The Q has reached capacity and no one else will be allowed in for the night.

Cleveland Police posted the announcement from its official Twitter account Friday night.

 

The Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors at home for Game 4. The Cavs set three records in the first half of the game.

At the half, the Cavs lead 86-68.

The Warriors lead the series, 3-0.

