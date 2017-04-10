newsnet5
Manage Email Preferences
Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting at east side gas station
Part of shooting caught on tape
Todd Dennis
4:25 PM, Apr 9, 2017
1:34 PM, Apr 10, 2017
Deadly shooting caught on tape Broadway Avenue in Cleveland
CLEVELAND -
Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting on Cleveland's east side that occurred on Sunday afternoon.
Officers on basic patrol were flagged down about 3 p.m. by a citizen for shots fired at the Speedy Gas Station at 6207 Broadway Ave
Elante D. Johnson was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police news release.
Johnson was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he later died. He was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.
Surveillance video showed the beginning of the shooting. Johnson was seen leaving the gas station when he was approached by an unknown male who fired several shots at him.
Johnson dropped the weapon while he ran away from the shooter. The shooter chased Johnson to 6121 Morton Avenue, where he fell to the ground. The shooter fired additional shots at him.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the final cause of death.
No other information was immediately available.
