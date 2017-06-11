Cleveland police officers to man summer ice cream truck; hand out free ice cream

CLEVELAND - There's a new ice cream truck making its way around Cleveland this summer.

The "Let's Chill Together" truck is staffed entirely by Cleveland police officers and will be delivering free Pierre's ice cream to neighborhoods and recreation centers throughout Cleveland over the summer.

The truck made its debut on Sunday, according to the Cleveland Police Facebook page.

It's supported through the Cleveland Police Foundation. Pierre's reportedly donated all the ice cream.

Watch for the truck to visit a neighborhood near you soon.