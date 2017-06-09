CLEVELAND - Playhouse Square will get a new apartment building in 2020. Situated on at the corner of Euclid Avenue and East 17th Street, the upscale development will replace the parking lot across from the Connor Palace.

Details:

34-story tower

319 apartments

550 parking spaces

22,000 square feet for amenities

“We have always taken a lead role in making sure our neighborhood is a vibrant destination in the heart of the city,” said Playhouse Square President and CEO Art J. Falco. “Early on, we created a list of things we wanted to accomplish – become a premier touring destination for Broadway, welcome residents, develop an iconic identity for the neighborhood – and with each success building on the one before, we have achieved those goals.

"A high-rise development project is the next one of our long-held visions becoming a reality, and with the great demand for residential living downtown, the timing could not be better.” - Art J. Falco

Hines and Solomon Cordwell Buenz (SCB) will develop this project while Playhouse Square will retain ownership of the property and hire a management company. Construction on the project will begin by late fall 2017. (See next page for amenities and map)

Planned amenities include: