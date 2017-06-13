East Cleveland police investigate shooting death of 17-year-old

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio - East Cleveland police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the shooting death of a 17-year-old.
Officers arrived on the scene, in the 1200 block of Carlyon Road, on Monday afternoon just after 3:30 p.m. The young man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously with any information of the crime. Crime Stoppers may be reached at 216-252-7463.