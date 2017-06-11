Giant Eagle Supermaket issues recall for some tilapia, chicken product due to undeclared allergen

CLEVELAND - Giant Eagle Supermarkets has issued a voluntary recall for three of its fish and poultry products due to an undeclared allergen.

The recalled items include:

Market District Toasted Crumb Tilapia

Market District Honey Mustard Pretzel Tilapia

Giant Eagle Breaded Chicken Breast

The fish items were available in stores between March 10 - June 9, 2017. The chicken was available June 3-10, 2017.

Giant Eagle said in a release Saturday that the undeclared allergen is milk.

So far, there have been no reports of serious injury or illness from consuming the products, according to that release.

If you have these products, you're asked to throw them away or return them to a local Giant Eagle store.

Customers can contact Giant Eagle with questions at 1-800-553-2324 weekdays from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

You can view a list of Giant Eagle's food recalls, here.