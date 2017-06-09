CLEVELAND - One of the five bike riders injured when a car struck them from behind on June 3 spoke out about the incident on Friday.

Jamel Linsey, 45, joined family members of the other victims, Bike Cleveland, the All Out Riders bike club, and Councilman Kevin Conwell for a press conference near the site of the accident at E. 108 and Saint Clair.

WATCH: Jamel Linsey's interview in the video player above.

The group called for safe streets and motorist responsibility, and urged support for the victims of the crash.

The others injured were Dartangnan Reid, 42; Bernadette Luster, 24; Jamelia Luster, 24; and a 17-year-old female minor. Reid, who was hit by both vehicles, remains in the hospital in stable condition.

According to Cleveland police, the incident took place in the area of Glenville High School around 2:30 a.m.

The cyclists were riding in the westbound curb lane of St. Clair Avenue when 27-year-old Rondell Dungy, driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, allegedly hit them near East 108th Street. Then, an unknown woman driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, struck the 42-year-old cyclist who was in the road.The Cobalt and the Impala collided.

Dungy was arrested on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI. His case will go to the grand jury.