Kids eat free in Cleveland as part of 'Safe Summer 2017' program

CLEVELAND - Children in Cleveland can eat for free all summer through the "Safe Summer 2017 program." The program hopes to prevent children in Cleveland from going hungry when school is not in session.

The program is hosted by the Cleveland Division of Recreation, with meals available at all Cleveland recreation centers and various partner locations throughout the city. Times vary based on location, with all meal services ending by 1:30 p.m. All meals are provided on a first come, first serve basis.

Who's eligible?

Meals will be available Monday through Friday for:

ages 18 or younger

ages 19 years old to 21, for people receiving special education services through the Individualized Education Program

“During the school year, many of our families rely on school meals to meet the nutritional needs of their children,” said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson. “This Summer Food Service program assures that our families will not face a void when schools close for summer recess.”

In addition to free meals provided through "Safe Summer 2017," the Cleveland Metropolitan School District has partnered with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to host free meals for children at 18 school locations. Meals will be served Monday through Friday until July 22, with discount meals available to parents accompanying children.