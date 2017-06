CLEVELAND - A three-year-old was seriously hurt overnight after being hit by a car in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said the crash happened shortly before midnight near Myron Avenue and 79th Street. The child allegedly darted into the street in front of a moving car.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police initially said the child was four, but updated the child's age to three.

No other details were released.