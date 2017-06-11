Police: Woman shoots ex-boyfriend after break-in, assault in Eastlake

EASTLAKE, Ohio - Authorities are investigating the death of a man allegedly shot by his ex-girlfriend in Eastlake.

Last week a woman called police to report that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her home in the 1200 block of East 349 and assaulted her, Eastlake police said in a Facebook post.

The woman also told police that she shot the man once, later identified as 33-year-old Leon Johnson. Officers found Leon on the floor with a gunshot wound to his upper left leg

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the woman, who has not been identified, and an unidentified witness were taken to the police station for questioning.

It is unclear if charges have been filed.

The case remains under investigation.