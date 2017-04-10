Ashtabula County man, 48, accused of raping 9-year-old girl repeatedly and videotaping it

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio - An Ashtabula County man was indicted on 60 counts of numerous sexual offenses and videotaping the repeated rape of a 9-year-old girl.

The laundry list of charges filed against Brian S. Mabb, 48, includes 10-counts of rape and 50-counts of numerous charges of sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, pandering obscenities involving a minor, and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Nick Iarocci said the case came to light, when the girl, now 15, recently told someone at school what was happening to her.

Iarocci said the girl was raped since she was 9 years old. Mabb raped the girl multiple times and videotaped it, prosecutors said.

Geneva-on-the-Lake Police executed a search warrant on Mabb’s home and found some surprising things.

”He was not only performing the act, on a consistent basis, every few weeks, during this lengthy time period, he was actually filming it, and stockpiling what we call stockpiling material, he was actually collecting it,” Iarocci said.

Iarocci said he's never prosecuted a case quite like this, until now.

"It's the worst case I've seen in the way of child pornography, where we know of a particular victim,” he said.

It's not unusual for child victims to not come forward right away, Iarocci said.

In this case, Iarocci said Mabb made numerous serious threats against the girl and her family.

"We know that she was fearful," he said, and, "that he had threatened her in many ways."

Mabb is being held on a $500,000 bond.

His trial is set for June.

If convicted, he faces the rest of his life in prison.