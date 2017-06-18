56-year-old woman dead after early morning house fire in Olmsted Falls

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio - An early morning house fire in Olmsted Falls has left one woman dead, according to officials.

The Olmsted Falls police chief, William Traine, said the 56-year-old woman inside the home on Brentwood Dr. called 911 just after 4 a.m. to report the blaze.

When fire and rescue crews arrived minutes later the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Traine said the woman became trapped inside the home. Fire rescue crews rushed inside and pulled the woman out.

She was transported to Southwest General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze but said it does not appear to be suspicious.

The woman killed has not been identified yet.