Donnell Lindsey found guilty in 2015 death of 3-year-old Major Howard following drive-by shooting

CLEVELAND - A Cuyahoga County jury found Donnell Lindsey guilty in a 2015 drive-by shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy.

In September 2015, Major Howard, 3, was shot in the chest while sitting on a woman's lap inside a car on E. 113th Street.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Brittney Anderson, the mother of Howard, was in the neighborhood visiting a friend at the time of the shooting.

Lindsey was captured in May 2016 by U.S. Marshals in Georgia after months on the run.

Lindsey was found guilty on the following charges, according to the Cuyahoga County prosecutor's office:

Murder

Attempted Murder (4 counts)

Felonious Assault (9 counts)

Arson

Tampering with Evidence

Discharge of Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Having Weapons Under Disability

The jury found Lindsey not guilty of two counts of aggravated murder.