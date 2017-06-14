CLEVELAND - Law enforcement agencies across Northeast Ohio have been warned of another potentially deadly drug mixture. This time, it's fentanyl-laced marijuana.

"We've encountered a couple of false alarms," said Dave Frisone, Director of Lake County Narcotics Agency. "But we are aware that there is a potential."

So far, there have been no reports of the dangerous mixture in our area. But, Sgt. Patrick Greenhill with the Berea Police Department's Safe Passages Program, said he wants people to know about the potential for the dangerous mixture before it is too late.

"Someone thinks by using marijuana it's a recreational drug, they have no idea it could be laced with fentanyl and kill them after the very first time they tried it," said Greenhill

Last year, in Cuyahoga County, 666 people died from overdoses of heroin, fentanyl or a combination of both.