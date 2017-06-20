Tierra Bryant: Arrest made in case of woman who vanished from Middleburg Heights two years ago

News 5 Staff
3:09 PM, Jun 20, 2017
24 mins ago

Tierra Bryant was last seen near the Motel 6 in Middleburg Heights March 30. As of Sunday, police say Bryant has not yet been located. (Courtesy of the Carr Family)

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio - A person has been arrested in connection with the case of a woman who disappeared from Middleburg Heights two years ago.

According to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, 39-year-old Rashad Hunt was arrested for the death of Tierra Bryant.

RELATED: Tierra Bryant still missing from Middleburg Heights one year later

Hunt was arrested in Sacramento, Calif. Tuesday morning at approximately 7:45 a.m. PST. He is expected to be transported to Cleveland and charged with murder in connection with Bryant's death. 

Her body was never found.

Bryant — who was 19 when she went missing — was last seen near the Motel 6 in Middleburg Heights on March 30, 2015.

Anyone with information surrounding the disappearance and death of Tierra L. Bryant is asked to contact law enforcement at 216-522-1400.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top