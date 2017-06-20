Tierra Bryant: Arrest made in case of woman who vanished from Middleburg Heights two years ago

Fair
HI: 80°
LO: 61°
Tierra Bryant was last seen near the Motel 6 in Middleburg Heights March 30. As of Sunday, police say Bryant has not yet been located. (Courtesy of the Carr Family)
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio - A person has been arrested in connection with the case of a woman who disappeared from Middleburg Heights two years ago.
According to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, 39-year-old Rashad Hunt was arrested for the death of Tierra Bryant.
RELATED: Tierra Bryant still missing from Middleburg Heights one year later
Hunt was arrested in Sacramento, Calif. Tuesday morning at approximately 7:45 a.m. PST. He is expected to be transported to Cleveland and charged with murder in connection with Bryant's death.
Her body was never found.
Bryant — who was 19 when she went missing — was last seen near the Motel 6 in Middleburg Heights on March 30, 2015.
Anyone with information surrounding the disappearance and death of Tierra L. Bryant is asked to contact law enforcement at 216-522-1400.