Tierra Bryant: Arrest made in case of woman who vanished from Middleburg Heights two years ago

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio - A person has been arrested in connection with the case of a woman who disappeared from Middleburg Heights two years ago.

According to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, 39-year-old Rashad Hunt was arrested for the death of Tierra Bryant.

Hunt was arrested in Sacramento, Calif. Tuesday morning at approximately 7:45 a.m. PST. He is expected to be transported to Cleveland and charged with murder in connection with Bryant's death.

Her body was never found.

Bryant — who was 19 when she went missing — was last seen near the Motel 6 in Middleburg Heights on March 30, 2015.

Anyone with information surrounding the disappearance and death of Tierra L. Bryant is asked to contact law enforcement at 216-522-1400.