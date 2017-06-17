Four-hour pursuit in Erie County ends in arrests

A four-hour foot and vehicle pursuit through Erie County Friday ended in the arrests of four young adults.

It started just before 10 a.m. when an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over 20-year-old Devon Davenport for a speeding violation on State Route 2 near State Route 61. Authorities say Davenport had multiple felony warrants and was a parole violator at large with a violent criminal history.

Davenport initially stopped but then took off when the trooper approached his vehicle. He exited at State Route 61 and then went westbound on U.S. 6 into Huron where the trooper lost sight of him.

Moments later, an Erie County deputy spotted Davenport on State Route 2 near State Route 13. The trooper activated his lights but Davenport fled once again, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Two troopers started pursuing the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu near Rye Beach Road as the driver fled westbound on State Route 2. He then exited at U.S. 250, traveled south on Bogart Road and then went north on Main Street.

Officials say that's where a 23-year-old woman opened the passenger side door and jumped out as the vehicle was going about 20 mph. She was transported Firelands Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was not charged.

Davenport continued driving on U.S. 6 until one of the tires on his car went flat near Tiffin Avenue. He then fled on foot.

Several agencies then assisted in the search. The Erie County Sheriff's Office deployed their drone, the Ohio State Highway Patrol put up their airplane and the Perkins and Sandusky police departments brought in K9s. Hurn police also sent multiple officers.

Hours later, authorities received a report that a brown truck had picked up the suspect in Huron and was driving eastbound on U.S. 6. State troopers positioned themselves on the route back to Cleveland and the truck was spotted on Interstate 90 near State Route 254 in Sheffield.

When troopers initiated a traffic stop, the driver, passenger and Davenport were taken into custody.

Davenport was charged with failure to comply with a lawful order, inducing panic and multiple traffic violations. Anthony Andrews, the 24-year-old driver of the vehicle that picked up Davenport, was charged with obstructing official business and complicity to the offense of failure to comply with a lawful order. The passenger of that vehicle, 18-year-old Haley Karnosh, was charged with obstructing official business and complicity to the offense of failure to comply with a lawful order.